Swift intervention from Fire Service saves Reggie Rockstone's bar from burning

Reggie Rockstone has confirmed there was a fire disaster at his popular bar, Jungle bar on Sunday, March 13, 2022.



The fire consumed the ceiling of his Jungle Bar during the wee hours of the night after he had held a memorial for his friend, Rab Bakari.



According to Reggie Rockstone in an interview with GhanaWeb, his Jungle Bar’s ceiling was on fire but thanks to the intervention of the Ghana Fire Service and some people present, they were able to save his roof.



The news of Reggie’s bar on fire first broke when female vocalist, Efya shared a tweet saying, “My God!!! Not Rockstone’s place on fire!! [surprise emoji] wow!!!”



He told GhanaWeb the situation was handled well by the Ghana Fire Service.



However, he added that the bar was still in operation and that shouldn't affect anything.



On March 13, 2022, Reggie Rockstone, shared a post to remind Ghanaians that he was holding a Memorial for his best friend, Rab Bakari, who passed on March 6, 2022, at Busua Beach, in the Western Region.



In the post Reggie said:



Good morning Family and Friends,



Today we meet to ' Talk about our good brother RAB @rab_bakari and celebrate him.



For those of us who will be present (physically on ground for the event), we encourage you to please be on time.



This is very important because we have others joining via zoom on different time zones and we need to be aligned and respect their time.



We will be on here live and on FB ( my handels). Once again thanks for all you have done within the week for us.



Warm Regards.



