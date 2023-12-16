Susie Arthur grabs top award at 2023 Western Achievement & Excellence Awards

Entertainment of Saturday, 16 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian gospel singer, Susana Arthur popularly was named the gospel artiste of the year at the just-ended Ghana Western Achievement and Excellence Awards



This year's edition of the awards ceremony held at the Raybow International Hotel in Takoradi saw the highly talented singer winning the topmost award for her outstanding performance in the year under review.



The awards organized by LondonHils Production under the supervision of Sidney Washington Daniel otherwise known as UK Suge Knight were to honor outstanding individuals and organizations for their contributions towards the betterment of the Western Region.



This was the first time that Susie Arthur has bagged the gospel artiste of the Year award for her steadfast contributions to the betterment of the Western Region agenda for the past years.



The award comes when the enterprising singer is about to release an EP after blessing the Ghanaian gospel fraternity with her 'Hear My Cry' banger.



She is a product of End Time Harvest Bible College with a bachelor's degree in biblical studies and is now an L.Rev. Mrs Susie Arthur.



The affable singer was born with a gift in ministration, but professionally began doing music in 2015 and has since released two albums and singles including He Reigns, Hear My Cry, Firm Foundation and many more.