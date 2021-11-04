Support your own- Musician urges Ghanaians

Entertainment of Thursday, 4 November 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Ghanaian Versatile Musician, Yarim Suleman Yussif, popularly known as TINO GH says Ghanaians should learn to support their own.



He made the point on a segment, Unearthing Talent on GTV’s Breakfast Show with Valarie Danso.



The all-round musician is out with a single dubbed ‘Olufumi’, which is streaming on all musical platforms.



According to TINO GH, his new song is receiving good feedback from the public and his fan base is growing at a faster pace. He went on to describe himself as a rising artist.



TINO GH said he began his musical career a decade ago.



“My biggest setback is that many people have this mentality of sticking to mainstream artists and they are not paying attention to rising artists, so that’s the main problem. No matter how good your production is, it is very difficult to get people’s attention. You have to go the extra mile”, TINO GH lamented.



He also disclosed that his other source of income is in Music Production(Engineering).



TINO GH urged Media Houses to help rising artists by giving them their platform to promote their work.



