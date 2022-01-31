Support from Ghanaians have been crazy - KiDi speaks on upcoming London concert

Entertainment of Monday, 31 January 2022

KiDi and Kuami Eugene announce joint concert in London



Lynx Entertainment signee thanks Ghanaians for support



Our fans abroad can't wait to see us perform, KiDi reveals



Lynx Entertainment signees, KiDi and Kuami Eugene will on Ghana's Independence Day, March 6, hold a joint concert at the O2 in London.



The show according to the two have received massive support from their motherland and with the help from fans worldwide, they are anticipating filling the arena with a sold-out concert next month.



KiDi expressing his gratitude to his local fans and the media in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb on Oneplay Africa with Tilly Akua Nipaa intimated that they are completely blown away by the interest shown in their concert.



"You people have done well, trust me... since we announced it, the support has been crazy. Everybody has been rallying behind us. People are showing us support, posting the flyers and talking about it here and there and we are really grateful.



"We keep on talking about support and we are seeing it happening before our eyes so we are really grateful to everybody."



He added that the feedback from fans abroad has been positive and there just can't wait to give them their all-time best performance in London.



"The energy coming from every angle has been immense. People who live in the UK and people who don't even live in the UK are giving us energy. Some are flying all the way to the UK for the show. Some are hoping we come to their country to do a show as well," KiDi added.



Watch the video below:



