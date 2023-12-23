Support each other's concerts – Bright of 'Buk Bak' fame tells Ghanaian artistes

Entertainment of Saturday, 23 December 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian singer, Prince Bright, has expressed that it is essential for artistes to put up a concert with support from their colleagues.



Speaking on Property FM's Ayekoo Drive, the former Buk Bak member said it is proper for Ghanaians to emulate this practice which is predominantly done by Nigerians.



“It’s nice for all the artistes to show love and support each other because that’s what our brothers from Nigeria that we compare ourselves to, do theirs over there.



“A Nigerian will hold their brothers hand and go together so if Wizkid is going he wants Davido to also follow the same as Burna Boy and other artistes. So by the grace of God if we also do the same thing everything is going to work out for us so that everything will be done more nicely and happily,” he said on Property FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



He also expressed the need for artistes to work together so as to build upon each other's strength and cover up weaknesses.