Support Michy, she is a good woman - Shatta Wale tells fans

Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has begged his fans to support his ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Michy.



According to the artiste who performed at the Accra Technical University on Friday, February 25, life can sometimes take an unexpected turn which is why it is important to support others.



He thus used the occasion to entreat his fans to throw their weight behind Michy the way they do for him.



Interrupting his own performance on stage, he said “one thing I will like to tell you is that she is a very good woman and in life, things happen. Anything she does you guys should support her the way you support me whether in business or music. Support her for me, I beg you,” he concluded.



It is the first time that the dancehall artiste has called for support for his estranged baby mama since the two split a few years ago.



Meanwhile, Shatta Michy who now prefers to be called Michy recently alleged that the artiste has neglected his duties as a father to their son (Majesty).



In an interview on Hitz FM, she said a man should not be forced to take care of his child or take responsibility as a father.



Responding to how she spends time alone with Majesty without the father, Michy said:



“We don’t force people to do things. Responsibility like taking care of children is not something that you draw someone’s attention to. I feel obliged, I am dying to see him smile.



“It’s a feeling that should be there and it should not be forced. If you love someone you should feel obliged… It should hit your heart.” She said.



