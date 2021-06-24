Super talented Amerado should be big by now – Shatta Wale

Entertainment of Thursday, 24 June 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale says he is shocked how come Amerado is still not big in Ghana.



According to him, Amerado has a great flow and raps in style; something some A list artistes lack in Ghana and therefore is expected to be big by now.



He believes that Amerado is super talented and he has been watching him for years and wonders how come he’s not there because he respects him so much when it comes to hip hop.



“Amerado is super talented, wicked style, sick flow and is one guy I’ve been watching for years and I wonder how he’s not out there. Amerado I respect him so much when it comes to hip hop, like he is too dope.”



Amerado is one of the new generation Kumasi rappers changing the game in the Ashanti region.