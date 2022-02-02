Sunsum recounts how he got his name

Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kumawood actor blames satellite TV for movie industry failure



Sunsum shares the movie he first starred in



‘Aboro ne Bayie’ actor lists actors he has worked with on set



Ghanaian Kumawood actor, Yaw Adu, popularly known as Sunsum, has narrated how he got the appellation that has become his household name.



According to the actor in an interview with Graphic Showbiz, he was told to play the role of a spirit which translates into ‘sunsum’ in the Twi dialect, in the supernatural movie ‘ Aboro Ne Bayie’.



“It was through Aboro Ne Bayie that I got my name Sunsum because my character in that movie was called Sunsum (Spirit).



“I became very popular after that movie and shot so many movies after that. I have acted with the likes of Katawere, Nana Ama McBrown, Emelia Brobbey, Paa George, Agya Koo, Asabea, Wayoosi, among others,” he said.



The actor who said he has been in the movie industry for over 19 years delved into topics addressing the decline in the movie industry in the past couple of years.



According to the Kumasi based actor, the introduction of satellite TV decoders and the actions of some producers are to blame.



“Some of our producers are also to blame. They sell movies to TV stations for as low as GH¢500 and these TV stations show the movies over a long period. I don’t agree with those who blame the fall of the movie industry on Telenovelas; it is the Multi TV decoders," he said.