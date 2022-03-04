Suicide was never an option in my depressed moments – TeePhlow

Entertainment of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian Hip-Hop artiste, TeePhlow has revealed that he never thought of committing suicide despite going through depression.



TeePhlow who is now based in the USA told Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM in Cape Coast that he can never gather enough courage to commit suicide.



“Personally, honestly I have never had thoughts of committing suicide because even taking an injection was difficult for me,” he said.



He continued, “I’m not sure that I can gather that courage to commit suicide but I think my depression made me feel like when it comes fine if it doesn’t no problem”.



According to the dope rap lyricist though he never thought of committing suicide he used to ask those around him funny questions regarding death



He revealed, “Those who were close to me realized that I used to ask them that if I die today what will you do or I used to say let’s chill today cos I might not be here tomorrow.



“I can feel down the next minute and within a short period of time get motivation from somewhere to wake up and do something,” he ended on the Kastle Entertainment Show.