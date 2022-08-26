'Sugarcane' is my biggest hit yet but not my best song – Camidoh

Entertainment of Friday, 26 August 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

Fast rising Afropop and Afrobeats artiste Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie known in showbiz as Camidoh has stated that, his popular song ‘Sugarcane’ is undoubtedly his biggest hit song, but not his best.



According to Camidoh, he invests a lot of time and craft in creating all his songs, and as such, can’t tip one as his best over the others.



The ‘For My Lover’ crooner said “clearly, Sugarcane is my biggest hit yet. If you check the numbers, the consumption rate, yeah, it is my biggest hit but not my best song.”



Camidoh noted that “all my songs are 100%. I carefully create my music taking into consideration the production, lyrics, everything is 100% so I’ll never say that this song is better than the other.”



The singer said that Sugarcane became the success it is today because he and his team put together some strategic plans to ensure it got to a wider audience.



Among other things, Camidoh said they also paid influencers to create content with the song on various social media platforms



“It was deliberate of me and the team to engage influencers to create content with Sugarcane to market it. It’s work, so if you need work done, you’ve got to pay,” he stated.