Suffering is part of Christian work – Ohemaa Mercy

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Gospel sensation, Ohemaa Mercy, has said anyone who does Christian work should understand suffering is part of it.



She said doing music for 17-years “has not been easy, and I always say that anyone that God gives a ministry has to understand that suffering is part of it.”



“It is through the suffering and the process you go through; the fire you go through; the suffering that you go through that God gives you a mantle,” she added.



She explained that, “When I talk about mantle, I mean God is upgrading you to your next level. So if you are stagnant, you need to check yourself. So when we talk about [Christian] ministry, and you are really honest before God, you’ll be tested. You’ll go through a lot of fire but it doesn’t mean that God has abandoned you. There’s one thing I know. God prepares his children at a particular time before He puts something into them and takes them forward.



“And so suffering, disappointment, and a whole lot of things that you have to go through and it teaches you and upgrades you, and molds you [and takes you] to your next level. And so certainly that has been part of my story. It makes you know where to step and the people to allow into your space or otherwise. There’s so much wisdom in it. Therefore, you have to allow yourself to go through it. And don’t sleep in it. I’m saying this because sometimes, when some of us go through trials in ministry, we fall off,” she said.



The ‘Ote Me Mu (He Lives in Me)’ hitmaker said these in an interview with Rev. Thompson Sakyi on Class FM’s ‘Church Groove’ on Sunday 7 August 2022.



The multiple award-winning singer who is also a trained teacher concluded with a motivational message saying, “I want you to understand that all the process, all the disappointments, all the disgrace, and everything is a way God is preparing you for your next level. So if God takes you to one level and He sees that you’re swollen-headed and depending on humans and not Him, and you judge people by sight, He withdraws a bit from you until you learn. That’s when He gifts you something new. So in ministry, you can’t run away from this.”



Ohemaa Mercy’s Gospel music work started in the year 2005.



She is currently promoting the 9th edition of her Tehillah Experience concert which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 14, 2022.