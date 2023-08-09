Such nonsense! – Rev. Owusu Bempah recalls how seductress kissed, licked his feet

Entertainment of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Founder of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Bishop Isaac Owusu Bempah has recounted an experience he had with a seductress who visited him at home.



According to him, the said lady came to his residence under the pretext of paying homage to him but undertook extraneous duties that amounted to seduction even in the presence of his junior pastor.



At the latter stages of his August 6, 2023 sermon, he stated that the lady in question has since been blacklisted by him because he is uncomfortable with engaging her any further.



“When that woman came to my house to smear oil on my feet and kiss my feet… she kissed my feet, I heard she is called Ghana needs Ghana. That lady, I hear she is called Patience Nyarko.



“You came to lick my feet and used your hair… and they way she was using the oil on my feet, touching such intricate areas, is that how you are? Such nonsense. If anyone tries this on you don’t allow it because you may not be able to stand it.



“Since then when she calls, I don’t like the line of her chats so I blacklisted her. I don’t like such nonsense so I stopped picking her calls.”



Watch from 3:34:31 seconds







He observed that such encounters had led to calls for him to get married but he shrugged off such calls stating that it was not exactly a solution to such temptations.