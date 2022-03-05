Succumbing to social media pressure can make you lose yourself - Harry Boo

LifeStyle of Saturday, 5 March 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Professional nail technician, Harry Boo has asserted that there is a high possibility of individuals losing themselves to pressure from social media.



She explained that sometimes, the pressure gets to the individual to the extent that they begin to follow and go according to what they see.



Talking to Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess on e.TV Ghana’s Girl Vibes she said, “Especially if it is something you can’t afford. You’re then forced to look for other means to make money to sort them out to reach the class and level of those you see on social media. And all these come with a lot of pressure so in that process, you can lose yourself”.



She stated that most of these things that get to ladies are expensive and they mostly need money to get them but in most cases what they earn is not enough to get them what they want.



“Unless you’re a brand ambassador, an influencer or you have someone sponsoring you, you have to make money and if it’s more than what you’re earning then you have to look for other means of making the money”.



Harry boo went on to say, that it is due to such situations that most girls are looking out for sugar daddies to help them keep up with their kind of lifestyle.



“I’m sure all these are the cause of the sugar daddies in the system because they’ve put themselves in that category they will have to keep up with it,” she said.



She advised young ladies not to let what they see in social media get to them in order for them not to lose themselves in the process of trying to keep up and imitating others.



“You don’t know what the people you’re watching did to get what they have so just be yourself and don’t try to be like anyone you see on social media,” she charged.