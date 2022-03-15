Successful youth are linked to illegal careers - Kweku Darlington claims

Entertainment of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kweku Darlington speaks about success among youth



God doesn’t have a specific time of blessing - Kweku Darlington



Kweku Darlington says God blesses the hand that work, not man



Kumasi-based rapper, Kweku Darlington, has dismissed claims that there is no bad money anywhere and that the huge responsibilities placed on their shoulders to succeed weighs them down.



According to the budding artiste, when a young person fights through the battles of life to succeed, people begin to question their source of wealth.



“We have this perception in Ghana that when a young boy or young girl when you are able to acquire property for yourself, buy a mansion or cars or something or build businesses people will think you used illegal/immoral ways to get them.



“But then people should know even in the Bible, God doesn’t have a specific time of blessing,” he said in an interview on TV3’s New Day.



He added that many people leave school with so much pressure on their necks to get a job and scale through life but the blessings to excel only comes from God.



“So when we are out of school, this pressure that they give us to go and get a job or something. They should know that whenever we go outside to get a job when we are successful, it is blessings from God.



“There is no bad money because the money we get from the lottery, we can use that same money for our tithes and offering,” he added.