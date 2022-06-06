Submission of entries open for 2022 Ghana National Gospel Music Awards

Entertainment of Monday, 6 June 2022
Source: nydjlive.com
Submission of entries for the 5th edition of the prestigious Ghana National Gospel Music Awards is officially opened.
Undoubtedly the most sought after awards scheme in the Gospel fraternity, eligible candidates are advised to file their submissions by visiting www.ngmagh.com.
The submission period is open from 3rd June to 30th June 2022.
The eligibility period is from 1st December 2020 to 30th March 2022.
Powered by Global Expert Recovery Limited, the 2022 Ghana National Gospel Music Awards is scheduled for August 2022.
Below is the full list of categories.
Lifetime Achievement Award
Female Vocalist of the year
Songwriter of the year
Music Video of the year
Music Instrumentalist of the year
Audio Engineer of the year
Tradition Song of the year
Collaboration of the year
Best Worship Song of the year
Best Praise Song of the year
Best Gospel Song of the year
Music Promoter of the year (Radio/TV)
Music Promoter of the year (online/blogging)
Adventist Vibrant Artiste of the year
Artiste Manager of the year
International Artiste(s) of the year
African Artiste(s) of the year
Urban Artiste of the year
Male Artiste of the year
Female Artiste(s) of the year
Artiste(s) of the year (Diaspora)
Song of the year (Diaspora)
Church Choir of the year
Choral Group of the year
New artiste(s) of the year
Uncovered Artiste(s) of the year
MUSIGHA Gospel Performance of the year
Artiste(s) of the year
Best Hybrid Gospel Song of the year