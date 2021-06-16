Stunning photos of Ohemaa Woyeje’s daughter surface online as she turns two years

Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Award-winning Disc Jockey Ohemaa Woyeje is celebrating the second birthday of her adorable daughter, Sarpongmaa today, June 16, 2020.



To celebrate this day, the Angel FM mid-morning show host took to her social media pages to share some beautiful photos of her daughter Sarpongmaa, who is growing beautifully.



The little girl who was born in June 2019 looks bigger in appearance and she ‘slayed’ the big girl style in these photos.



Check out the photos of Ohemaa Woyeje’s daughter below and wish her the best in the post below:



