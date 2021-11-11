'Stubborn son' - Stonebwoy 'interrupts' Samini's interview to promote December concert

Entertainment of Thursday, 11 November 2021

• Samini's interview with the media was interrupted



• Stonebwoy made the move on Wednesday



• Samini had earlier stated that his relationship with Stonebwoy isn't cordial





Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy has proven that the bond between himself and 'father', Samini can not be broken by a mere misunderstanding.



Stonebwoy, on Wednesday, interrupted Samini's interview with the media to specially invite Ghanaians to the upcoming 'Samini Experience Concert' happening in December.



"Thank you, thank you. The show is on 24th December, don't forget," he said and quickly dashed off.



In response, Samini, who was in a happy mood intimated: "If you have a stubborn son, that's what happens."



Samnini in a recent interview disclosed that he doesn't have a cordial relationship with Stonebwoy, who he considers as a son in the music industry.



“I can honestly say on Joy FM that I’m too old to sit here and lie or throw dust in peoples eyes or fake. Me and my younger brother ain’t as nice as we use to be as I use to know him because of certain occurrences I did not expect during or along the line in our careers," he said in an interview on JOY FM.



Adding that the circumstance that led to their 'bad blood' broke his heart as he never expected his son to level such allegations against him.



"I hear you on radio say that when you need me I’m not there it hurts, it makes me sick and breaks down like is he saying this to just keep the thing going? Or is he saying that because now I don’t know what’s happening but it looks if I’m part of the thing then he doesn’t look as prominent in the room anymore because I didn’t get that response,” the dancehall artiste revealed.



Meanwhile, music lovers have stated that the move by Stonebwoy goes to confirm that they might have resolved their issues.



Samini kept his calm when his son approached him at the Police Headquarters when the Creative Arts industry met with the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare.





