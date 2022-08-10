Strongman reacts to calls to jump onto Amerado and Lyrical Joe's beef

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 August 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Ghanaian rapper Strongman has topped Twitter trends in the ongoing beef between his two colleagues Amerado and Lyrical because netizens say he is an undefeated rapper when it comes to diss songs.
They have wished for either Amerado or Joe to awaken the beast in the 'Immortal' diss maker by just throwing shots at him in their lyrical battle. Some have also noted that some subliminal shots have been thrown at him already and hence needed to reply.
The calls from social media users have partially gotten to Strongman who in a rather disappointing response noted that he can not jump on the beef when both parties have not evoked his wrath.
"I don’t do beef like a woman. If u want to diss just go straight to the point And wait for your response. Never mistake stupidity for confidence," his tweet, Wednesday, read.
Strongman, known to be one of Ghana's hardest rappers, cemented his name in the industry as one of the best battle rappers when he went head to head with Medikal in a bloody beef back in 2021.
Recalling Strongman's beef, a Twitter user @kwaku_majesty_ wrote: "Strongman is the only rapper who made squad listened to him while pastor was preaching… He dropped Immortal at 10am on Sunday here."
Another user @ama_etwepa1 who is loving the current beef added: "I just want either Amerado or Lyrical Joe, to mention Strongman in the beef for him to reply kɛkɛ.
A third, @FDperfed commented: "Two rappers they beef but Strongman is trending for one corner."
So far, Amerado's diss songs titled 'Kyidom', 'Ponky Joe' and 'Sin No More' have resulted in Lyrical Joe also spitting bars to bruise the ego of Amerado in his diss songs - 'Baboon', 'Mute' and 'Kwabena Numbers'.
Check out the tweets below:
I don’t do beef like a woman— #SingYourName (@StrongmanBurner) August 10, 2022
If u want to diss just go straight to the point And wait for your response
Never mistake stupidity for confidence
Lyrical Joe and Amerado combined can’t stand Strongman Burner !! Bro it’s a fact— SARKODIE NEBA SARK ???????? (@NebaSark) August 9, 2022
Strongman tear Lyrical joe and Amerado warning. He said when you diss him, make sure you dont miss and also wait for a reply . The Diss prince has spoken ????— Mr Pressdent ???????? ➐ (@Korsogyimi) August 10, 2022
Medikal and strongman beef still remains the best beef in ghana music industry.— Jason⚡️ (@Jason_gh1) August 9, 2022
Anytime there is a rap beef strongman would be trending.— GHANA DENVER #RTTJ???? (@gh_Denver) August 10, 2022
Man buried Medikal make he go join shatta wale
Amerado Vs Lyrical Joe demma beef is the android version of Eno Barony Vs Sista Afia’s own… not even closer to Strongman Vs Medikal.— Highest Majesty (Coolest Boy) (@kwaku_majesty_) August 10, 2022
During the beef between medikal and strongman, medikal mentioned sark name and medikal vanished, This time LJ mentioned sark name in his beef track....— CLINN-TON BABY ????✨???? (@GatesWagon) August 10, 2022
I hope you can relate this statement well well ???????????????????? #SinNoMore
By now Strongman is laughing like killer cos this beef de33 ????????????????????— Gabby Sarkcess (@Gabby_SarkCes) August 9, 2022
Strongman all day everyday???? https://t.co/6biRDpFYLb— X2ForStrong #SingYourName (@X2guda) August 10, 2022
Amerado went too harder on this unless Lyricaljoe calls for backup from Manifest like how Strongman did with M. nu ???????? “woti bosomdan” s3 s3n ah Amerado— ???????????? ???????????????? ✞ (@heisniiafro_) August 10, 2022
The best wordplay rapper in Ghana is STRONGMAN. That boy got my respect!— RINO THESINGER???? (@rinothesinger) August 10, 2022