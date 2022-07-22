Strongman drops a new single 'The Lord'

Music of Friday, 22 July 2022

Source: GhBlogger

Ghanaian rap act Strongman is back again with a new song dubbed 'The Lord', directed by Kobbyshots and produced by Town TSB.



After rekindling the rap scene with Rap God and proceeding with the banger Sing Your Name ft Mr. Drew, He has returned to further cement his stance as the go-to person who owns the Hip Hop/Rap genre.



Known for his lyricism and perfect delivery, Strongman does not seem to stop mesmerizing music lovers with his puns, punchlines, and wordplay.





