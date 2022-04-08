You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 04 08Article 1511027

Music of Friday, 8 April 2022

Disclaimer

Source: Francis Amissah

Street4Tune drops video for new song ‘Upside’ featuring Kelvyn Boy

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Street4Tune, Artiste Street4Tune, Artiste

Multifaceted budding Ghanaian artiste, Street4Tune has teamed up with Blakk Arm entertainment act and ‘Down Flat’ hitmaker, Kelvyn Boy to unlock a potential hit banger tune titled ‘Upside’.

This project is one of the biggest collaborations coming from the camp of the artiste which truly shows how much effort he putting into making sounds.

To him, music is something that needs time to come up with but not in rush.

Produced by Brainy Beatz, the song ‘Upside’ is an Afrobeat jam everyone would love to put on repeat after listening for the first time.

‘Upside’ also comes with an accompanying video directed by Prince Dovlo.

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment