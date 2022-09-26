Stormzy's homage immensely touched me - Daddy Lumba shares

Entertainment of Monday, 26 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Daddy Lumba appreciated Ghanaian British artiste, Stormzy, for paying homage to him when the latter appeared on stage wearing a shirt with his picture boldly printed for all to see.



According to the Highlife legend, he was moved by Stormzy's act at the Global Citizen Festival, on September 24, 2022, at the Black Star Square where the rapper delivered an electrifying performance.



In a post shared on Facebook by Daddy Lumba, he said, “I was immensely touched by Stormzy's homage to me last night at the Global Citizen Festival.



“I would like to take this opportunity to share my gratitude and appreciation for the public display of love. To say that the gesture was heartwarming and humbling is an understatement. Thank you very much!”



After Daddy Lumba’s post, some social media users applauded Stormzy for his selfless act to put the legend on the map.



A netizen said, “Stormy is always a class and I love him for that. Showing respect to my idol Daddy Lumba is just icing on the cake.”



“Hmm it's about time we value and make our legends known to the world, the world sees our artiste as superstars but we rather see them as ordinary,” another shared.



A third added, “Legendary scene from Stormzy, the best rapper with the very touching song ‘blinded by your grace.’ Stormzy is a national treasure.....Lumber is King of Gh music.”







ADA/BB