Stop using Gyakie as a benchmark - Mr Logic

Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mr Logic disagrees with Da Hammer on recent comments



Da Hammer compares Gyakie to other female artistes



Mr Logic advises forerunners in the music industry



Entertainment pundit Mr. Logic has cautioned other industry players to refrain from making singer Gyakie the standard for other females in the music industry.



Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Mr. Logic raised concerns that the claims can create friction for the young singer and could ruin her brand.



“I don’t agree with Hammer. What happened to MzVee, Efya, Sista Afia, and even S3fa? I am not against Gyakie; I am a fan of her music but I will not allow this argument to go through.



“We should stop pushing Gyakie as a standard for the females in the industry. This thing can create some serious enemies for her,” he said.



His comments come after legendary music producer, Hammer, made statements that suggested that Gyakie has become a standard for female musicians.



Mr Logic went on to advise forerunners of the Ghanaian music industry to urge and encourage female musicians to work hard no matter what genre of music they are doing.



“The only thing you can do is to tell them to up their game and market themselves. Don’t tell them to do music like Gyakie. She is young and now coming. She even came to meet other females and even learnt from some of them”. he pointed.