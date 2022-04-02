Stop thinking like local champions - Manasseh Azure Awuni tackles musicians

Entertainment of Saturday, 2 April 2022

Investigative Journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has tasked Ghanaian artistes to look beyond filling stadiums in Ghana.



To him, the focus should be on gaining global prominence and not being local champions.



The Journalists whose works are known across the globe said he was shocked that Nigerian artistes were known worldwide but the same cannot be said about Ghanaian artistes.



Manasseh Azure believes that the Ghanaian artiste needs Nigerians to make a global impact and therefore the penchant for feeling superior to the Nigerians must stop.



“It means the audience for any performer is the over 7 billion people across the world. So if you fill a stadium in Ghana with a few thousand fans, you don’t have to “f.ck Nigerians.”You need the Nigerians, the most populous English-speaking country in the sub-region, where you’re most likely to get your biggest gigs outside Ghana. The world is your stage, not a small stadium in Ghana.”



Last Saturday, I listened to BBC Sports. The broadcast was in the studios of YFM in Kumasi, Ghana. It featured BBC journalists and their counterpart sports journalists in Ghana, who acquitted themselves honourably.



I felt proud listening to George Addo JnrNathaniel Attoh Citizen Attoh and others. Getting to the end of the show, the host asked the BBC journalists about their favourite afrobeat musicians. While they were yet to name names, the host offered to help them. He asked them whether they knew Wizkid. They said yes.



Then he asked if they knew Davido. They said yes. Then the host switched to Ghana. He asked if they knew Shatta Wale. They said no. Sarkodie? They said no. Stonebwoy?



No. I felt uncomfortable that our three top brands weren’t known outside our shores by people who were saying so on our airwaves while professing their knowledge of Nigerian artists.



Does that mean Sarkodie, Stonbwoy and Shatta Wale aren’t good enough? Far from that. It means the audience for any performer is the over 7 billion people across the world. So if you fill a stadium in Ghana with a few thousand fans, you don’t have to “f.ck Nigerians.”



You need the Nigerians, the most populous English-speaking country in the sub-region, where you’re most likely to get your biggest gigs outside Ghana.The world is your stage, not a small stadium in Ghana.



To them that have ears…