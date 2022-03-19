'Stop the nonsense' - Vida Adutwumaa calls on A Plus to put Abena Korkor to check

Entertainment of Saturday, 19 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stephen Appiah denies having sex with Abena Korkor



A Plus must fire Abena Korkor once again, Columnist



Vida Adutwumaa says Ghanaians have had enough of Abena



Columnist, Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng has called out television presenter, Abena Korkor for her constant naming of men she has had an affair with on social media.



According to her, the public has had enough of her 'nonsense'.



Vida, speaking on Bloggers' Forum on GhanaWeb TV with Bernice Opare Gyan, charged singer and politician, Kwame A Plus, to call Korkor to order to save the marriages and reputation of the men she constantly submits to public ridicule.



"A Plus, wherever you are, I am calling you. The fire you threw the first time is dying, revive it. We need some calm and peace; she should give us a break. Allow us to appreciate the talent of these people, just stop the nonsense," said an agitated Vida.



She furthered: "We are just sick and tired of this nonsense. You've had your orgasm, why should that be our problem? Once they did not rape you, harass you sexually, stop disturbing people because you consented to the act.



"You made us understand that you have mental health issues, you have been diagnosed with bipolar. If you continue like this, you'll prevent other mental health patients from getting the needed attention, support and even funding of their programmes."



Legendary Ghanaian footballer and former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah on Thursday, March 17, released a statement to deny ever having any form of sexual relationship with television presenter, Abena Korkor after sighting publications that named him as part of her partners.



Parts of his statement read: "My attention has been drawn to viral publications on social media suggesting that I have had an amorous relationship with one Miss Abena Korkor. The said publications are not only false, baseless and unfounded, but they are also mischievous and fanciful conjectures of the said author."



Commenting on the negative impact of Abena's allegations on her victims, Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng noted that it was high time Ghanaians spoke against her uncouth behaviour.



"Look at the timing, Stonebwoy is preparing to release an album and also a concert. Asamoah Gyan is preparing to launch his book and inviting Ambassadors to come support him and this is the time you choose to draw attention from the good works they are doing to yourself," she said.



Watch Bloggers' Forum below:





