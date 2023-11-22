Stop the lies; are you kidding me? – MC Yeboah rebukes MOGmusic

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 November 2023

Media personality MC Yaa Yeboah has dismissed MOGmusic's claim that his works were overlooked by the Grammy Recording Academy due to his use of the scheme's logo.



In her submission on UTV’s United Showbiz on Saturday, November 18, 2023, Yaa Yeboah said the claim was unbelievable, stressing that the organizers would not have the time to offer explanations as to why a musician’s work was not considered.



On Wednesday, October 18, 2023, MOGmusic shared a captivating artwork featuring his beaming photograph alongside the iconic GRAMMY logo. The artwork featured three GRAMMY categories: Best Gospel Album, Album of the Year, and Best New Artist, with MOGmusic's name alongside his 'Koinania Phase II' album.



The flyer sighted by GhanaWeb also bore the inscription, "For your GRAMMY consideration." In his tweet, MOGmusic mentioned the Grammy Recording Academy and said, "I want to express my gratitude to @RecordingAcad for this consideration. Ghana to the world. Africa to the world. The Gospel to the world."



The gospel musician, by using the GRAMMY logo, erred, as the scheme prohibits the use of its trademarks in such artworks. As stated on the GRAMMY website, "Communications cannot include any Recording Academy trademarks, logo, or any other protected information. Logo use is reserved for paid Recording Academy sponsors or partners."



In an interview with DJ Slim on Hitz FM after the nominations were released, MOGmusic, who is also a member of the Grammy Recording Academy touched on why he was conspicuously missing from the list.



“My social media handler made a mistake and put the official logo of the Grammys, and it got posted. Some Ghanaians drew my attention to it, and we quickly took it down, but it was too late. That is what went wrong on my side, it’s a mistake that my team made, and I take the bullet for myself,” he explained.



But MC Yeboah thinks otherwise. She told MzGee, host of United Showbiz: “He is lying. Even your manager posted it. So, are you telling me nobody did checks to see? And he has said here that because he wants to get international appeal, he takes time to read and research on these things but… Sometimes, when you goof, just admit it; don’t try to throw dust into our eyes. Are you kidding me right now?”



She continued as she offered a piece of advice to MOGmusic saying: “You don’t necessarily have to get explanations for everything. Let sleeping dogs lie. I doubt the Grammy has communicated to him that his works were not considered because he used the logo. I don’t believe him.”



