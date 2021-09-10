Stop the internet talk, come and let’s fight - Shatta Wale dares critics

Entertainment of Friday, 10 September 2021

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has dared persons who hide behind their phones to disrespect him to maintain the same energy when they meet him in person.



Shatta has threatened to fight anyone who attacks him over his honest assessment of the music industry. According to the SM boss who has described the industry as a "shame", the system is not favouring artistes adding that most of his colleagues are doing things wrong.



In a recent post, Shatta called out artistes who invest all their resources in music videos.



His comments have attracted strict opposition from some industry players including music video director David Nicol-Sey and the founder of 3Music Awards, Sadiq Abdulai Abu.



Sadiq has refuted a claim by Shatta Wale, who in an interview on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, intimated that musicians cannot know the amount they make on songs.



Describing Shatta's claim as hollow, Sadiq in a tweet said: “Wale is always making hollow arguments and running in circles. Who says that today, one can’t know exactly how much one makes on a song or video? How such narratives are allowed to fester is shocking?”



Also, music director, Nicol-Sey had earlier described the award-winning artiste as "one empty barrel."



In what seems like a clap back, the "Dancehall King" in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb on Friday, September 9, 2021, wrote: "Sometimes people talk on internet as if they can talk like that in real without a slap…Internet will make u feel you are losing whilst you winning out there I said our music industry is a shame…Come and let’s fight."





