'Stop the envy and admit that your time is past' – Nhyiraba Kojo tells LilWin

Entertainment of Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Source: ghbase.com

Kwadwo Nksansah LilWin is one of the most popular actors in the movie industry. Ever since he emerged, he has introduced a new comic feel in all movies he has featured in.



On the other hand, Dr Likee broke into the scene during the covid era with a new sensation and has gradually earned the admiration of Ghanaians with his comedy skits on YouTube.



However, LilWin, in a recent interview with ZionFelix, believes that though they are both actors, Likee shouldn't rub shoulders with him in terms of achievements.





According to LilWin, Dr Likee has managed to carve a name for himself in the movie industry but will still need his assistance to further catapult him to success.



He mentioned that Dr Likee is famous for his comedy skits, but he, Lilwin, has featured in over 2,000 movies in Ghana; thus, he can never be compared to him in any way.



But reacting to this, Ghanaian singer Nhyiraba Kojo has emphatically stated that it is high time Lilwin admitted that his era is past.



"You're full of envy, everything shows. Look at how you're trying to rubbish someone's work. Stop the nasty enviness. If you're past, you're past," he stated in a viral video.



Watch the video below



