Stop sharing your relationship issues online – Akosua Agyapong advises

Entertainment of Friday, 10 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran musician, Akosua Adgyapong has advised that people, as much as possible, keep their relationship challenges away from social media.



She said that while it seems like people get solutions to their problems by sharing them on social media, it is not the right place to do so, graphic.com.gh reports.



She explained that for her, it is quite difficult to comprehend why especially for public personalities, they would choose to come online to speak about the things happening in their relationships.



“These things have been going on for some time now and I need to address it. I can’t understand why a celebrity would go on social to insult or say bad things about their partner when they are no longer together.



“More so, I find it childish seeing celebrities trading insults on social media over a man or when they fall out with. These celebrities should know that going on social media to talk about their problems will only make people mock you and not give you any better solution,” she said.



Akosua Agyapong explained that social media should not replace the wisdom that such institutions and elderly persons in our communities play in such relationships.



She urged that people rather use the counseling opportunities that families or the churches offer.



“If you have marriage issues, the counselors who talked to you before your wedding are the best people to give you advice. Going on social media to explain what happened is not the best solution.



"Divorce rates are increasing because of all these things. The earlier we stopped going on social media to voice out our problems, the better it will be for our marriages,” she said.



She also advised young women in the trade of always excessively exposing themselves online to attract the attention of men or for fame, to tread cautiously because it could just scare good men away from them.



“No man would want to go home with a woman who is virtually naked. If you show everything to the world, what would you expect the man who marries you to enjoy?



"You have shown everything to those who don’t deserve to see it so how do you expect a good man to marry you?” she said.