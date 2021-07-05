Stop repeating ‘unstained’ panties during menstruation – Women advised

LifeStyle of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Sex therapist, Akosua Davis, has advised women (whom it may concern) to stop repeating panties during their menstruation period because they’re not stained.



She observed that since women use pads during this period, some tend to repeat the panties after taking out the pad, realizing there was no blood stain seeping through the pad onto the panty. This, she warned, is a very bad habit that needs to cease.



This came up while she was speaking on the causes of vaginal infections with Adwen the Love Doctor on Ghana’s most watched adult edutainment show, 'In Bed with Adwen' which airs on eTV Ghana.



“When some women take off their pads and notice there’s no blood stain in the panty, they bath and repeat the same panty forgetting that when they wore it the first time, it absorbed sweat from their skin. Some wear the same panty for two to three days and that is bad. You need to change panties every day”, she urged.



Per her knowledge, the sweat and dirt absorbed by the panty, when worn again, gradually starts to grow bacteria which when in contact with the vagina, causes infections.



Akosua again warned women to be careful of things that they put in and around their vaginal area especially when menstruating. She mentioned the use of cloth, advising that if it is the only option due to financial restraint, then it must be specifically a neat one.