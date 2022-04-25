Stop promoting nudity, crime and prostitution - Lawyer Maurice Ampaw to Ghanaian celebrities

Entertainment of Monday, 25 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lawyer Ampaw speaks against indecent dressing



Lawyer Ampaw tells celebs to be good role models



Ghanaian Lawyer calls out celebrities



Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has argued that some celebrities in the country have negative influence on the youth as a result of their indecent lifestyle that has led many astray.



The concerned lawyer in an interview with GhanaWeb reporter, Paulina Dedaa Opoku, mentioned that celebrities expected to be good role models have now led the youth into prostitution, rape and other crimes.



He added that there is a high rise in indecent exposure from celebrities.



The youth who look up to these superstars are now copying blindly.



Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has therefore called for change with a plea to the public to speak against indecent exposure, especially from personalities with huge followings.



"They should be good role models, they should impact the youth positively. There are a lot of issues facing the country that they can play their role to promote decency, education and youth development.



"They are exposing our youth to immoral behaviour, indecency, they promote crime. Once these photos go out there, you encourage the young ones to engage in rape, defilement and prostitution. We must be worried, everybody should be worried. Every reasonable Ghanaian should be worried about this trend," he told GhanaWeb.



Lawyer Ampaw made this statement on the back of a semi-nude dress worn by actress Efia Odo to Kwesi Arthur's album launch.



Listen to the interview below:



