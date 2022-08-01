‘Stop placing value on women based on their vaginas and marriage’ - Bella Mundi

Entertainment of Monday, 1 August 2022

Ghanaian media personality and women’s advocate, Berlinda Addardey, popularly known as Berla Mundi, has spoken against people who associate the value of women to their vaginas and marriage.



According to her, society must tone down on the pressure they put on women to get married and quit tying the value of a woman to her ability to secure a man and get married.



Bella Mundi believes that women are worth more than that and described such thoughts and conceptions about women as a “warped mentality”.



“Stop placing value on women based on their vaginas and marriage. Allow women to be! Enough of this warped mentality!!!,” Bella Mundi’s post on Twitter read.



Berla Mundi is not the only female celebrity to speak against the idea of associating a woman’s value and worth with marriage and her sexual prowess.



Outspoken actress and social activist, Lydia Forson is famous for her sharp responses and backlash to fans and internet users who try to mock her for being single at her age.



In an interview with BBC, the star actress said it’s stupid when people come to her timeline to ask her when she’s getting married and try to assume she is yet to marry because she is uncultured.



Yvonne Nelson, a movie producer and actress, has over the years been vocal against society mounting pressure on women to marry.



The actress has been the subject of mockery among a section of Ghanaians for having a child out of wedlock.



