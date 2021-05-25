Stop mocking God - Rev. Sunshine Asare warns Avran Ben Moshe

Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

The General Overseer of the Paradise Way Chapel, Reverend Sunshine has sent a strong warning to the leader of Common Sense Family Avram Ben Moshe to desist from mocking God.



According to the man of God, Avram Ben Moshie who is famously known for speaking against the word of God and major Christain doctrines will face God’s wrath if he continues to speak against the word God.



He told Fiifi Pratt on Accra-based Kingdom Plus 101.9FM that, Avram Ben Moshe is a joker and should not be entertained.



Reverend Sunshine added that God will surely deal with anyone who will challenge the word of God like Avram Ben Moshe.



He indicated that Avram Ben Moshe is using his ideologies to sway people from the word of God.



He however urged the common sense crooner to change from his ways or face God’s wrath.



Watch Video Below:



