'Stop listening to social media advisers who can't even figure their lives out ' - Yul Edochie to fans

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Popular Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, is not afraid to share his opinions and experiences with his fans and followers.



Yul has resorted to social media to ask people not to take counsel from internet sources, especially from those who may not have their own lives completely figured out.



Yul Edochie’s remark comes in the midst of the backlashes he has since received after his first wife, May Edochie, filed for divorce and sued his second wife, Judy Austin.



To individuals suffering from love issues and other life concerns, Yul Edochie had this to say:



“Are you still listening to social media advisers? I laugh. 99.9% of the people advising you have not even figured out the direction of their own lives. They haven’t solved their own family problems. Brother, sister, do you. Do what works for you. Focus on your journey.”



Below are some reactions of netizens to his message;



One veevogee

“But why is he this restless??? Adviser wey no advice himsef. No be juju be that?”



One onyinyechi__favour

“Headless chicken. From presidential aspirant to upcoming motivational speaker ( God abeg oo”



One bshizzle70a

“Yul- Don’t listen to social media Advisers. Also Yul – GIVES ADVICE on social media”



One donaldmgb6

“Truly do what works for you, & focus on your journey . I pray that as I go on my journey with my family, let no woman come and scatter my family like yours.”



One samvail

“As soon as you try to forget him he will write because he knows blogger go repost am.He’s noticed no one send them again. Lol”



