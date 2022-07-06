You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 07 06Article 1576652

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Disclaimer

Source: etvghana.com

Stop introducing foreign objects into the vagina – General Nurse

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

General Nurse, Farida Ibrahim General Nurse, Farida Ibrahim

A registered General Nurse, Farida Ibrahim, has cautioned ladies to quit introducing substances and objects into the vagina to avoid the risk of getting infections.

Defining what vaginal infections are, she explained them as conditions caused by inflammation or infection in the vagina or vulva.

She mentioned that there are many causes of vaginal infections, but some of the most common ones are bacterial infections which can easily happen when unknown substances and objects are used in the vagina.

Speaking on e.tv Ghana’s Girl Vibes show with Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess, Farida Ibrahim said, “The vagina was created in a very special way, hence, it cleans itself and doesn’t need you to introduce any foreign objects, substances or agents into it.”

She explained that once something new is introduced to it, it alters the PH because the vagina is acidic with a PH of about 3.8 to 4.8. “When this PH is altered, you can cause or inhibit the growth of the bacteria called the normal flora which is found in the vagina.

“And by so doing, you can cause a decrease or an overgrowth in the normal flora and these are some of the things we do that affect the bacteria and that’s what brings about the vagina infections. Some could also be bacteria so when there’s an overgrowth of the vagina on the bacteria and you introduce a foreign body, it can also cause bacterial infection or yeast infections,” she added.

Madam Rashida added “women have hormonal changes and imbalance due to the frequent use of antibiotics which also influences the PH of the vagina and this also causes yeast infections. This is why women have to be very particular and intentional about what they use in their vaginas if they want to avoid infections.”

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

Dr Wereko Brobbey says the President nearly pierced his eyes using his finger

Akufo-Addo nearly assaulted me at a funeral for criticizing his government – Wereko Brobbey claims

Sportsleading sports icon

Former Black Stars midfielder, Michael Essien

Here is what Michael Essien told Inaki Williams after he switched nationality to Ghana

Businessleading business icon

Government implemented the Electronic Transfer Levy from May 1

New E-Levy charges as GRA begins full implementation

Africaleading africa news icon

Tanzanians are bracing for tougher times ahead as fuel prices across the country rise

Fuel prices in Tanzania rise despite subsidies

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Logo of the IMF | File photo

No need to go to the IMF