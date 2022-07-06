Stop introducing foreign objects into the vagina – General Nurse

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Source: etvghana.com

A registered General Nurse, Farida Ibrahim, has cautioned ladies to quit introducing substances and objects into the vagina to avoid the risk of getting infections.



Defining what vaginal infections are, she explained them as conditions caused by inflammation or infection in the vagina or vulva.



She mentioned that there are many causes of vaginal infections, but some of the most common ones are bacterial infections which can easily happen when unknown substances and objects are used in the vagina.



Speaking on e.tv Ghana’s Girl Vibes show with Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess, Farida Ibrahim said, “The vagina was created in a very special way, hence, it cleans itself and doesn’t need you to introduce any foreign objects, substances or agents into it.”



She explained that once something new is introduced to it, it alters the PH because the vagina is acidic with a PH of about 3.8 to 4.8. “When this PH is altered, you can cause or inhibit the growth of the bacteria called the normal flora which is found in the vagina.



“And by so doing, you can cause a decrease or an overgrowth in the normal flora and these are some of the things we do that affect the bacteria and that’s what brings about the vagina infections. Some could also be bacteria so when there’s an overgrowth of the vagina on the bacteria and you introduce a foreign body, it can also cause bacterial infection or yeast infections,” she added.



Madam Rashida added “women have hormonal changes and imbalance due to the frequent use of antibiotics which also influences the PH of the vagina and this also causes yeast infections. This is why women have to be very particular and intentional about what they use in their vaginas if they want to avoid infections.”