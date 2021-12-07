Stop having sex in the same room with your kids – Maurice Ampaw to couples

Entertainment of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Outspoken legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw has advised marriage couples to desist from indulging in sexual activities in the presence of their kids.



She said couples who share the same room with their children should find a way not to attract their children’s attention during love-making activities.



“If your children are not asleep and you’re having sex with your wife in the same room, it is wrong. The woman should also learn to keep a low tone during sex in order not to attract the children’s attention. People think I’m telling lies but recently a landlord sued a tenant in the UK for disturbing with her loud sexual activities,” he stated during a discussion with UTV.



He warned that when kids are constantly exposed to such pornographic things, it does a great disservice to them by corrupting their minds.



Maurice Ampaw’s comments are on the back of Akuapem Poloo’s 90-day jail sentence.



Poloo is currently serving a 90-day jail term for publishing obscene material and violating the dignity and integrity of her 7-year-old son in a nude social media post.



This comes after the Criminal Division of the court presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey upheld that Akuapem Poloo will continue serving the jail term handed her by the Circuit court.