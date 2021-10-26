Stop feeding your husbands with 'market food', cook for them - Christian mother advises

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Source: Peter Agengre, Contributor

“So my dear ladies please, let us take proper care of our children and husband’s meals. If your husband knows that there is food ready in his house, he wouldn’t go to eat at a restaurant. If you introduce them to the market food, they would always be going there and they would meet other single ladies," these are the words of Victoria Adimazoya, a retired teacher and past President of the Christian Mothers Association in the Navrongo-Bolgatanga Diocese in the Upper East Region.



Madam Adimazoya has recently observed that most Ghanaian women prefer buying food from the market to feed their husbands and children.



According to her, it is an act that must be condemned and discouraged to save their marriages. She noted that women would be exposing their husbands and children to sicknesses through food from the markets and restaurants.



Madam Adimazoya who was speaking at a Parish Rally of the Christian Mothers Association of Our Lady of Africa Parish in Bolgatanga added that “When you make it a habit to be feeding your husband from the market, then you’re exposing him to ladies who also go to such places to look for men.



“When they get to the chop bar and see the ladies serving the food, they would be tempted to think that they are the cooks. They would go back there often to eat because you’re not used to cooking.”



The Christian Mothers Association was formed 25 years ago at Our Lady of Africa (OLA) Parish in Bolgatanga to bring all catholic women together for a common goal. It was formed to assist mothers in the church to live a life worthy of emulation so that their children would grow up to be responsible citizens.



The rally also served as a ground for fundraising for the manufacture of soap, beads, and high-quality pomade that could serve as a step towards their empowerment to support their husbands.