Stop fanning unnecessary fires – Richie tells media amidst Kuami Eugene’s alleged exit

Entertainment of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lynx Entertainment CEO, Richie Mensah, has advised the media to desist from escalating every story that is being circulated on social media.



Richie’s comments follows reports that his artiste, Kuami Eugene, intends to exit the record label.



“I try saa say I go stay, buh chaley I for leff. Suro Nipa.” Eugene’s recent tweet which triggered the exit talks read.



But speaking on the issue, Richie has shot down such assertions.



Describing such an information as a mere ‘rumour’, the Lynx CEO cautioned that the media should not give attention to every story.



"I think sometimes the media shouldn’t give attention to every story. That’s why I don’t say anything because what you do is you are now fanning unnecessary fires. Because whatever I’m saying right now is going to be written about. A story which isn’t even relevant is going to be continued.



“So now, instead of the headlines being about how Kuami Eugene and KiDi are doing in Europe, right now, it’s going to be about what Richie said about what A-Plus said, about what he heard from someone somewhere,” he stated in an interview with 3FM’s Caleb Boye.



Richie also cautioned other industry stakeholders to be careful about what they give attention to.



“I think as media and industry professionals, we need to guard the industry. The people in Australia, who are waiting for Kuami Eugene to come and play a show there, will google and not see how good the show is and rather be reading this. We need to dismiss certain things. That Kuami Eugene is going to leave Lynx. If he leaves Lynx, everyone will know,” he stressed.











