Entertainment of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

Stop faking patois in your songs it’s painful to listen to - Mr. Logic

Artiste Manager, Mr. Logic

It is a common phenomenon in Ghana to see Ghanaian Dancehall artistes adopt similar socio-cultural and politically rebellious postures as their counterparts in Jamaica—mirroring Jamaican Patois, ‘Dread Talk’ and Rasta, ‘rudebwoy’ and ‘rudegyal’ identities.



However, artiste manager, Mr. Logic has advised Dancehall musicians in Ghana to stop using fake patois.



Speaking in an interview on ‘Ryse N Shyne’ with Chelsy Sey on Y 97.9 FM Mr. Logic said "Patois is a dialect, stop faking it in your songs it is painful to listen to. They should listen and learn, have you realised the Dancehall songs that make it on International platforms are usually the sing-along songs?."



He also debunked the assertions that Dancehall is a violent genre.



"It’s a lie that Dancehall is a violent genre, it is not. Even music, in general, is violent, there are songs termed ‘Ekutia Ndwom’ this collection of songs resorts to verbal abuse to carry their messages. Dancehall comes across as violent because the street influence makes it hardcore not violent. Dancehall is not violent," he reiterated.



The Music analysts who discovered several Dancehall artistes in Ghana opined that Dancehall should be a stand-alone-genre because the merger of Reggae and Dancehall doesn’t do justice to that category.



"Going forward I think Dancehall and Reggae should be separated into two distinct genres. Ras Kuuku is a Reggae artist with some Dancehall flair so it fits him to win the category," he said.



As part of promoting made in Ghana food, the host of ‘Ryse N Shyne’ Chelsy Sey asked Mr. Logic what his favourite Ghanaian food is and he said it was banku and okro soup.



When it got to preparing his favourite meal under a minute, everyone listening will realise that he was a pioneer when it comes to discovering Dancehall greats but in the kitchen, he is a novice.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.