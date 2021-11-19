Stop doubting me - LilWin displays his club's ID card

Entertainment of Friday, 19 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LilWin joins local football club



LilWin shares his club's ID



LilWin poised to excel in football



Actor Kwadwo Nksansah LilWin has shared an image of his ID card to confirm that he is indeed a footballer.



The actor is playing for Division One side New Edubiase United after signing a two-year contract.



According to LilWin who is multifaceted, anytime he sets his mind and soul to pursue a new venture, naysayers usually come at him with negativity.



LilWin is not just an actor; he is also a musician. He recently declared his intention to be Ghana's president in future but he has said many have raised red flags about his intention.



Kwadwo Nkansah has stressed that he will fulfil all his dreams.



A photo display of his newly acquired ID card on Instagram was captioned: "People always doubt me when I say am doing something. When I started acting people doubted same as when I started music and now people are also doubting I can’t be future president. Here is the proof that am ready to play for New Edubiase United. My ID card is ready."



The local club unveiled the comic actor as their latest addition in October this year.