Stop dating married men and save marriages – Abeiku Santana to young ladies

Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

In a society where dating married men has now become a norm, there is the need for the elderly to rise.



Abeiku Santana who represents Ghana’s culture through Tourism is one of the persons fighting against that culture that is creeping into Ghanaian society.



He believes that what women can do for their fellow women is t stay away from their husbands and also look for their men.



Abeiku Santana believes that women should be each other’s keeper.



The Radio and Television personality was speaking on his show on Accra-based OKAY FM when he made this position known.



“Say no to married men. Woman save your fellow woman’s marriage. Be careful and stop accepting married men. When they come, tell them no and when they ask why to tell them you are saving your fellow woman’s marriage. Women who date married men milk them dry whiles their wives suffer. Any unmarried lady dating someone’s husband will suffer the same fate when they get married so they can experience what the other wife went through,” he said.