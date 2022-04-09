Stop copying and be original – Yvonne Nelson advises colleague movie producers

Entertainment of Saturday, 9 April 2022

Actress Yvonne Nelson has called on Ghanaian producers to be original with their content.



She believes that if the movie industry will grow, there is a need for innovation and ingenuity in its productions.



The actress now turned producer acknowledges that producers can take inspiration from what she has done so far but should also add their innovative ideas to make their content rich.



she made this known in a tweet she shared with her followers.



The movie producer said “Lil advice for upcoming producers, I’m happy to hear people are developing the interest, this is what we need. I understand that I have inspire/ inspired you, but pls don’t over COPY. Be a lil ORIGINAL, a little. We need this industry to grow…”.



