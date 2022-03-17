You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 03 17Article 1492394

LifeStyle of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Stop bleaching: Eat lettuce, carrot, cucumber for healthy skin – Specialist

A public health specialist has cautioned against bleaching for beauty.

Ms Priscilla Kyerewaa Twumasi explained that the best antidote for good skin is eating well.

She said eating vegetables such as lettuce, cucumber, cabbage and taking a bit of milk, half-cooked egg as well as walking in the early morning sun are some recommended tips for good-looking d healthy skin.

Ms Twumasi gave this advice while speaking on the dangers of bleaching on Accra100.5FM’s morning show Ghana Yensom hosted by Kwame Obeng Sarkodie (KOS) on Tuesday, 15 March 2022.

She said bleaching off the first protective layer of the skin exposes one to the dangerous rays of the sun.

She narrated how some patients get their skin torn during injections at the hospital.

According to the health officer, bleaching has serious side effects that must not be taken for granted. “You may look good today but courting a long-term disease unknowingly,” she warned.

She mentioned the effects of bleaching as skin cancer, liver disease, kidney disease among others.

She said the chemicals in some bleaching pills and creams contain toxins that affect the liver and kidney.

She also noted that using injectables for bleaching is more dangerous than all other forms of bleaching.

This form of bleaching, she explained, has resulted in a high number of babies with cleft palate and other unexplained deformities in children.

