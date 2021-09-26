'Stop asking single people when they’ll be getting married, it’s traumatizing' – Berla Mundi

Entertainment of Sunday, 26 September 2021

Source: ghbase.com

Ghanaian media personality, Berla Mundi, has urged the public to refrain from putting unnecessary pressure on people who are single to get married.



According to the TV3 Presenter, she finds it quite mind-boggling, when young people like herself are asked about when they will be getting married, why they are still single at a relatively older age.



Berla Mundi says these questions drain people who are asked emotionally and puts psychological pressure on them.



In a tweet, Berla Mundi asked for an immediate halt to these questions because marriage is a personal choice one needs to make hence these questions about why one has decided to go celibate or single for life should not be encouraged.



‘You are ageing. When are you going to marry?’ ‘Oh, you got married? Congrats. When are you having a baby?’ Dear society, why do you keep asking these? Do you think of the emotional and psychological pressure you place on these people?



Berla Mundi is one of the finest bachelorettes in this country who is yet to settle down even after having a relatively successful career as a broadcast journalist.



For her, marriage must not be rushed hence those who constantly disturb her peace and sleep with questions about when she is getting married need to be mindful of her mental health.



