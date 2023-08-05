Stop addressing us as female musicians – Wendy Shay fumes at Ghanaians

Entertainment of Saturday, 5 August 2023

Source: zionfelix.net

Award-winning singer and songwriter who performs under the stage name Wendy Shay – Has bitterly lamented over the unjust treatment and objectification of women within the music industry.



During a recent appearance on TV3’s Day Show hosted by Berla Mundi, the diva shared her strong dissatisfaction with the prevalent practice of labeling female musicians as ‘female artistes,’ while their male counterparts are simply referred to as ‘artistes.’



With passion and conviction, Wendy Shay ardently advocated for equal treatment and recognition.



She firmly asserted that women in the music industry put in just as much effort, if not more, as their male counterparts, and thus, they deserve to be acknowledged solely as ‘artistes’ without any gender distinctions.



Her powerful stance sheds light on the pressing issue of gender disparity in the music world and emphasizes the need for a fair and inclusive industry.



Wendy Shay’s advocacy serves as an inspiration for all women striving to break barriers and challenge societal norms, ultimately fostering an environment where talent and hard work are recognized without bias or discrimination.



“It is not fair. First of all, I don’t even like the fact that people go like ‘female artistes’ because you don’t see our male counterparts being labeled as ‘male artistes’. They are seen as artistes so we should be seen as such. We are artistes,” she suggested.



She highlighted the efforts and dedication of female musicians like herself and Sister Efya, emphasizing that they put in a lot of hard work and sweat, deserving of acknowledgment and credit.