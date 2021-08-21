Stop addressing me as Sarkodie’s wife, he is married – Victoria Kimani angrily jabs

Entertainment of Saturday, 21 August 2021

Source: ghbase.com

Popular Kenyan singer, Victoria Kimani appears not to be pleased with rumours that she is dating Sarkodie.



It has been perceived in the minds of fans in recent times that the Kenyan singer and Sarkodie are dating and this is due to how the two fondly interact on social media.



Also, their rapport during various projects they have worked on have sparked dating rumors on social media.





According to Kimani, she does not find it funny when many describe her as ‘Sark’s wife,' after she shares pictures on social media.



But addressing all of such, Victoria Kimani in a tweet on August 21, 2021, wrote;



"Why ya’ll keep calling me Sark’s wife? That’s a whole married man, have a lil Respect."





It can be recalled that sometime in 2017, Victoria Kimani asserted on social media that Sarkodie was her type of man.



The two have worked on a number of projects and have since released three singles including; 'Wash it', 'Giving you' and 'All night'.



