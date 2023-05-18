Stop Jubilating About Hajia4Real’s Issue – Nana Romeo Pleads

Entertainment of Thursday, 18 May 2023

Source: zionfelix.com

Radio presenter, Abdul Karim, popularly known as Nana Romeo, has asked people to stop jubilating about Hajia4Real’s issue.



The Ghanaian singer and socialite was extradited to the USA following a $2 million romance scam allegation.



She pleaded not guilty to the six charges leveled against her.



While the trial has not ended, some people are happy after the reports about the case came up.



However, in a video sighted by Zionfelix.net, the Accra FM presenter expressed his displeasure about how some Ghanaians have reacted to the said issue.



He maintained that it is not the best for them to jubilate and make fun of Hajia4Real.



Nana Romeo further asserted that what happened to Hajia, can happen to anyone.



Watch his remark below.