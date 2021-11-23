Stonebwoy wins his 4th AFRIMA in ‘best artiste, duo or group, African reggae, raggae & dancehall’ category

Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy was announced the winner of “Best Artiste, Duo or Group, African Reggae, Ragga & Dancehall” at the 2021 edition of the AFRIMA.



The Activate” hitmaker who was nominated alongside fellow artistes A2 Di Fulani (Gambia), Bebe Cool (Uganda), EXQ ft. Tock Vibes (Zimbabwe), Mykey Shewa (Ethiopia), Nutty O (Zimbabwe), Patoranking (Nigeria), Rosa Ree (Tanzania), Ruger (Nigeria), and Shatta Wale (Ghana), took home the coveted trophy at a star-studded event held in Lagos on Nov. 21 at the Convention Centre Eko Hotel and Suites.



Adding this laurel to his impressive and enviable collection of accolades, Stonebwoy’s becomes the first African Reggae and Dancehall artiste to emerge winner of the “Best Artiste, Duo or Group, African Reggae, Ragga & Dancehall” category for the fourth time, and three consecutive times (2015, 2018, 2019, 2021). The 2020 edition was cancelled due to the outbreak of COVD-19.



Stonebwoy normally ragga in Jamaican Patois (Patwa or Patwah) and is considered a “multifaceted artiste” due to the various musical styles he possesses. In 2015, he received many awards and nominations ranging from “Artist of the Year” to “Album of the Year”. His sophomore album, Necessary Evil, was the recipient of 3 Ghana Music Awards from 6 nominations.



He won the Best International Act: Africa category at the 2015 BET Awards and Artist of the Year at the 2015 Ghana Music Awards. He is also a recipient of two Billboard plaques. He has been described as the king of reggae and dance hall artists in Africa.