Stonebwoy wails over skyrocketing fuel prices in Ghana

Source: mynewsgh.com

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has been on a ranting spree in recent times questioning African politicians.



He expresses his shock at the fact that there is always money collecting initiatives but the level of development does not commensurate with the monies are taken from the citizens.



Stonebwoy is worried that Africa continues to wallow in abject poverty and underdevelopment all these years.



His worry also is that there is no redemption in sight for the people.



In the latest tweet commenting on the rise in the price for fuel, Stonebwoy expresses concerns over the fact that leaders who are supposed to ensure that the standard of living is made better for the people rather than use coupons for their fuel.



Hence they do not feel what the citizens feel with the rise in the price of fuel.



He said, “They use fuel coupon na we dey buy fuel o”.



This year, fuel prices in Ghana has been increased severally although 2022 is only a month and some days old.



The worrying trend has led to the increase in transport prices which has had an effect on goods and services across the board.