Stonebwoy urges support after signing global deal with Def Jam Africa

Entertainment of Friday, 6 May 2022

Source: GNA

Award-winning Ghanaian Reggae and Dancehall musician Stonebwoy has expressed his excitement after signing a global deal with Universal Music Group (UMG) label divisions Def Jam Recordings, 0207 Def Jam and Def Jam Africa.



The new deal would see the top international label take charge of Stonebwoy's next three albums with the option of an extension.



Speaking at a press briefing in Accra, Stonebwoy revealed that it took him about five years to get this deal and urged support from Ghanaians as it would help create opportunities for others.



"At this juncture, I am at the beginning of a new level, so for every beginning there is a need to push hard and input a lot of resources from different sources to be able to get to the next level.



“This partnership is a big deal for me and I urge all Ghanaians to support me so that we can take our music to the world," Stonebwoy said.



He added that he sees himself as a vessel to promote Ghanaian music, especially on the international stage, and he stated the need for collaboration among Ghanaian artistes to build on this success with the positive energy as their Nigerian counterparts have been doing.



Madam Lerato Masepe, Public Relations/Communications Manager for Def Jam Recordings, said bringing onboard Stonebwoy was a step towards taking him to the next level especially by exposing Ghanaian music to the rest of the world.



"We welcome Stonebwoy to the family and we are delighted to sign such a huge talent. We are hoping to give him exposure not only in Africa but in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and we hope Ghanaians would support him as one of their own," she said.



Stonebwoy has debuted a new single, "Therapy" via Def Jam Recordings, 0207 Def Jam and Def Jam Africa, supported by UMG labels, with the video set to be released in coming days.