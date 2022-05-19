You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 05 19Article 1542362

Entertainment of Thursday, 19 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stonebwoy to headline AFROPUNK Festival in Miami

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy

AFROPUNK has announced Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy as a eadline artiste for Planet AFROPUNK Live Experience, as the festival marks it first foray into Miami.

The three day event brings to Miami a collection of musicians, artists, entrepreneurs, activists connected together by their vibrant and diverse roots that make up the Afro-Caribbean and Afro-Latinx community. It will host a panel of expert speakers to touch on some of the most thought provoking discussions, followed by two days of live music and art exhibitions.

Slated for May 20-May 22 at The Urban, the multiple award winning Ghanaian reggae & dancehall and afropop artiste is expected to bring his incredible catalog and take the audience from across the world on an artistic journey with his highly rated performances.

He has been a critical landmark of continental representation in the global arena with international touring, standout collaborations and a trail of prevalent singles.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

Kwame Nkrumah Tikese

A non-member of Owoo family has acquired 20 acres of Achimota Forest – Kwame Nkrumah Tikese

Sportsleading sports icon

Senegalese referee, Ndiaye Maguette

Senegalese referee who officiated Ghana-South Africa decider appointed for 2022 World Cup

Businessleading business icon

Ken Ofori-Atta, Dr Ernest Addison and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The educational qualifications of Ghana's current economic managers

Africaleading africa news icon

File photo

Nigerian Police officers caught on tape crying for help

Opinionsleading opinion icon

File photo

Annual ban on drumming and noise-making is not 'pagan and heathen'